Rock Springs improves its ISO Public Protection class

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the residents and businesses of Rock Springs will enjoy a better Public Protection Class (PPC) from the Insurance Services Office (ISO), according to a Rock Springs Fire Department press release.

The review conducted in May of 2019 resulted in an improvement to a PPC 3. ISO publishes the PPC for each rated jurisdiction to insurers to help them assess the level of risk for fire loss in that community.

The PPC program is used by most insurance companies in the United States to determine coverage offerings, pricing and other particulars related to personal and commercial property insurance. The PPC scale is from 10 (no fire protection) to 1.

The PPC assesses components that directly influence the ability to prevent, respond to and suppress fires occurring in homes and businesses. Those components are:

Needed Fire Flows – using representative building locations to determine the theoretical amount of water necessary for fire suppression purposes. Emergency Communications – including emergency reporting, telecommunicators, and dispatch systems. Fire Department – including equipment, staffing, training, geographical distribution of the companies, operational considerations, and community risk reduction. Water Supply – including inspection and flow-testing of hydrants, alternative water supply operations, and a careful evaluation of the amount of available water compared with the amount needed to suppress fires up to 3,500 gallons per minute.

The improvement to a PPC 3 marks an improvement over the historical rating for Rock Springs, which has been classified as a PPC 4 for many years.

With newer means of gathering and evaluating data at their disposal, the Rock Springs Fire Department continues to work to provide a higher level of service to those who reside, work in or pass through the city.