ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 14, 2020) — According to officials, Rock Springs International Day 2020 has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 11, at Bunning Park. Officials commented saying they think the state will not be allowing events of their size by July.

Officials did say Rock Springs International Day 2021 is still a go, and they are looking for ways to make the event bigger and better.