Rock Spring’s Jordan Curtis signs with Gillette to play girls soccer

Jordan Curtis with family and Coaches

December 15, 2023 — Jordan Curtis, a Rock Springs High School senior, has signed to play soccer at Gillette College. She will be attending Gillette to obtain a degree in Dental Assisting. She has always had a great passion for the sport of soccer and is excited for the opportunity to take her skills to Gillette College.

Curtis wants to bring “intensity to the team, and get the team up and going, and help out the team win some games.” Jordan never really thought about playing college soccer till most recently, she had thought of a few other schools but felt that Gillette was the best place for her to be. Curtis shared, “It will be nice to be close to home and I will be able to do something that I love.” Wyo4New wishes Curtis the best of luck as she takes her talents to Gillette.