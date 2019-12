ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec, 16, 2019) – The Rock Springs Junior High 7th Grade “A” Girls Basketball team won the Division Championships over the weekend. The team finished the season with an undefeated record.

Pictured above: Front row- Tiana Nez Copeland, Dayna Urbin, Brynn Bider, Lacey Lovato. Back row- Coach Bath, Emma Asay, Evyn Thomas, Ashlyn Plemel, Kyndal Turnwall, Jayden Johnson, and Kira McAninch.