Rock Springs Junior High Open House Today

Rock Springs, WY (8/16/19) – Rock Springs Junior High will have their open house this afternoon. Seventh-grade students and parents can attend from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. with the eighth-grade open house taking place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The Rock Springs High School open house is scheduled for August 27.

A reminder that Sweetwater County School District #1 classes start this Monday morning with school zone speed limits in effect.

Sweetwater County School District #2 classes begin on Wednesday, August 21.