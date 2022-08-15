Rock Springs Junior High Students recognized by youth football league for fundraising project

Photo by Carly Eversole

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – During the halftime of one of Saturday’s little league football games, local junior high students were recognized for their fundraising project. Students Donte Mondragon, Dylan Close, and Ludvin Rogriquez Gomez began a language arts project they coined “no football player left behind” to help raise money for registration fees for the upcoming little league football season. Incoming 8th-grade student, Donte Mondragon took the field at halftime of the 9 a.m. little league game featuring the Buccs at the Vikings to be recognized on behalf of all the students involved in the project.

Students’ initial goal was to raise $300 but after sharing their presentation about their fundraising initiative with community members, fellow league parents, and teachers, they were able to raise $1450. With these funds sponsorships for 12-13 incoming players were possible. After the success of their pilot project, the boys have plans to raise additional funds for equipment and jersey purchases as well.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Not only do their goals extend to helping little league kids but also setting an example for fellow incoming junior high students as well. Students plan on speaking to incoming 7th-grade students in the same class who may have goals to raise funds for a cause they believe in as well and to encourage keeping this program going.

Language arts teacher who worked with this small group of students Britney Meduna said “It came so much from the heart and is just an amazing thing to see in this generation”. Meduna co-teaches with Darcie Punches and the entire class was involved in projects however Meduna worked most closely with this group. Meduna and Mondragon took the field together where the announcer spoke of the project and the funds raised.