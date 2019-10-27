Rock Springs juvenile suffers gun shot to the leg Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct 27, 2019) – Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Community Park Drive today in reference to gunshots fired.

According to a press release from the RSPD, upon arrival officers located a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his leg. Investigation revealed that the gunshot was accidental and there is no threat to the community.

The press release did not give details to the extent of the juvenile’s injuries. No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.