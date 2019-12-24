Rock Springs Lady Miners Hockey Team goes 3-1 on weekend road trip

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 24, 2019) — The Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association Girls 19U hockey team was on the road last weekend, playing in Gillette and Miles City, Montana.

The Lady Miners won three of four games. Rock Springs improves to 7-2-1 and currently is in fourth place in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League Girls 19U division. The Lady Miners will host Pinedale January 4-5 at the Rock Springs Family Rec Center.

Advertisement

Game Recaps

Friday, December 20. Gillette 1 – Rock Springs 8.

Rock Springs found many ways to score in the first game of the weekend.

Joselyn Arrants and Taylor Peterson scored two goals each. Anabella Fausett, Zoey Brown, Jayleigh Harmon, and Lexi Harper each scored one goal.

Rock Spring goaltender Kylynn Martin stopped 16 of 17 shots in net.

Saturday, December 21. Gillette 3 – Rock Springs 6.

Gillette had a stronger showing during the Saturday morning re-match.

Gillette put 35 shots on goal, and Rock Springs goaltender Kylynn Martin stopped all but three of them. Joselyn Arrants lead Rock Springs in scoring, with a three-goal hat trick.

Jayleigh Harmon scored twice and Zoey Brown had one goal.

Advertisement

Saturday, December 21. Miles City, MT 1 – Rock Springs 3.

Saturday evening Rock Springs visited the Lady Generals in Miles City, Montana.

Rock Springs forward Dulcee Pummell opened the scoring early, scoring the first goal of the game just :34 seconds in the first period. Jayleigh Harmon and Joselyn Arrants also scored one goal each.

Kylynn Martin stopped 18 of 19 shots on net.

Sunday, December 22. Miles City, MT 4 – Rock Springs 1.

Lexi Harper scored the first goal of the game for Rock Springs at 15:39 in the first period.

The Lady Miners would not score again, as Miles City would score 4 unanswered goals to give Rock Springs their only loss of the weekend. Kylynn Martin stopped 25 of 29 shots in goal.