Rock Springs Landfill starting new “last load” hours

Submitted photo by Rock Springs Landfill

March 22, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Spring Landfill will be changing its last-load policy. Starting April 1, the landfill will accept the last load of waste 30 minutes before its posted closing time. This will allow workers to do the daily required covering of that day’s waste prior to closing time.

The Rock Springs landfill is located four miles southwest of Rock Springs off Highway 191. It is currently open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday but will switch to summer hours and close at 6 p.m. beginning May 1. The new last load policy will remain in effect with the change in seasonal hours.