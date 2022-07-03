Rock Springs “Liberty Parade” to take place Monday morning

July 3, 2022 — The first-ever Liberty Day Parade will take place tomorrow, July 4, at 10 a.m. in Rock Springs. The parade is being put on by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. As of early last week, the parade had over 60 entries. The parade Grand Marshall will be Jim McCollum, father of U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum, who was killed in August 2021 while serving during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The parade route (pictured below) will be along Gateway Boulevard. According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, Gateway Boulevard will be closed to traffic between Western Wyoming Community College and Aspen Hall beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Parade-goers can park at the many businesses on Gateway Boulevard before 8:00 a.m. or in the main parking lots of Western Wyoming Community College, where they can get on a complimentary shuttle that will take them to the parade route.

The route will start in the staging area in the back parking lot of Western Wyoming Community College, also known as the Western parking lot, and proceed down Gateway Boulevard, ending at the Aspen Mountain Dorms behind Walmart.