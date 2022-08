Rock Springs, Lyman, and Farson-Eden in season’s first football polls

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

August 25, 2022 — The first WyoPreps.com high school football poll has been released. In Class 4A, Rock Springs is ranked fifth, with defending champ Sheridan leading the way. The Tigers and Sheridan played in last season’s 4A state championship game, with the Broncs winning 45-27.

Cody leads the 3A poll, with Green River receiving no votes in the season’s first poll.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Defending 2A state champ Lyman is the top-rated 2A team. Mountain View received votes but didn’t make the 2A top five. In the 6-Man Poll, Farson-Eden is rated number five.

Class 4A teams will start their regular seasons tomorrow. Rock Springs will travel to unranked Casper Kelly Walsh. Also, on Friday, 3A Green River will host Uinta, Utah, at 7 p.m., and Lyman travels to Malad, Idaho in zero-week games.

See the complete WyoPreps.com polls.