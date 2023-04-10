Rock Springs M Street Underpass will be closed tomorrow

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PUBLIC NOTICE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On April 11, 2023, the M Street Underpass will be CLOSED from Broadway to N. Front Street, for street lighting work.

The closure is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and last until approximately noon. Delays are to be expected. Please adhere to all traffic control devices and plan accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions, please call 307-352-1540 and ask for the Engineering Department.