Rock Springs Main Street announces January Volunteer of the Month

February 9, 2021 — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced Amanda Bruder as their Volunteer of the Month for January.

During the holidays, Bruder sponsored Santa Saturdays throughout December, decorated the antelope on Dewar Drive, and had a Tree of Sharing for area children in her business, 307 Escapes, which she co-owns with her husband, Casey.

Bruder believes that by volunteering, the community will be more successful. “If you don’t like how things are being done, it is best to get involved,” she suggested. “You can really influence how things are ran and be a part of an organized event and more.”

Bruder added, “The other businesses want to work together, and they have the same goals we do to make our town a better place. They always help out others and donate to charities without even having second thoughts about it.”