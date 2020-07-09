Rock Springs Main Street Market season kicks off tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 9, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street Market will kick off their season tonight on South Main Street in downtown Rock Springs. The Market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m.

This year’s Rock Springs Main Street Market will also include Storytime sessions for children and live music performances from local artists. Storytime’s first session starts at 4:30 p.m., with a second session at 5:30 p.m. Sessions will last for twenty minutes.

The Green River Farmer’s Market opened their season last night and will continue every Wednesday into September.