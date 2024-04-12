Rock Springs Main Street Market vendor sign-up now taking place

Submitted photo from the Rock Spring Main Street URA

April 12, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs Mian Street Market is now accepting vendor space for the 2024 season. The event, which features “local flavors and craftsmanship,” will again run every Thursday from July 11 through September 5 on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs.

According to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, vendors interested in showcasing their merchandise are now invited to submit their applications. Fees are $50.00 for private craft vendors, $75.00 for private food vendors, and $150.00 for commercial vendors. Interested exhibitors can reach out via phone at 307-352-1434, email at [email protected], or download an application from DowntownRS.com.

The Main Street Market is presented by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) in collaboration with the City of Rock Springs. It is the oldest farmer’s market in Rock Springs and typically features over 30 weekly vendors.