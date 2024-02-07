Rock Springs Main Street/URA 2023 Annual Report highlights economic growth and community vitality

Downtown Rock Springs Airstream event.

February 7, 2024 — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recently released its 2023 Annual Report, showcasing a year of substantial achievements and growth. With a clear focus on fostering economic and social vitality while preserving heritage, Downtown has emerged as a vibrant and attractive destination for both residents and visitors.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA was once again accredited by the National Main Street Center; a particular point of pride for them. They continue to operate under the National Main Street Center’s Four Point Approach.

Key Highlights of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s 2023 Year in Review:

Economic and Social Vitality:

In line with its mission, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA has successfully fostered economic and social vitality while preserving its rich heritage. The Downtown Rock Springs district is home to nearly 200 businesses and organizations, providing almost 850 jobs. Notably, 13 new businesses joined Downtown in 2023, contributing to the district’s growth and diversity.

Strategic Goals and Achievements:

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA set strategic goals to strengthen Downtown’s role as the central business district, become the vibrant heart of the community, enhance its image as a lively destination, and increasing awareness and capacity among property owners, businesses, volunteers, and committees.

New Business, Pierre De Lune Tattoo Company.

New Businesses in 2023:

Downtown saw the establishment of 13 new businesses during the year including:

The Getaway Spot

Wild West Candy Parlor

Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse

Hempire Wellness

BargainMart

Studio Designs & Floral

Upstyle Wyoming Boutique Salon (1 ft)

Vanessa Berrios, Esq Attorney at Law

Pierre De Lune Tattoo Company

Serenity Esthetics

Mindful Yoga with Missy Xo

Rex Event Services/Elite Events

Dead on Studios

These additions underscore Downtown’s appeal as a thriving business community.

Promotion and Community Outreach:

Downtown and Rock Springs received extensive media coverage with over 100 articles in local and regional publications. Additionally, the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page had a reach of over 250,000 with more than 500 posts and over 13,000 followers.

Facade Grant recipients.

Grants and Support:

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA received various grants, highlighting the commitment to community development. Grants from organizations such as Sweetwater BOCES, Sweetwater Travel & Tourism, Wyoming Main Street, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office, Wyoming Arts Council, and Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund played a crucial role in funding internships, cultural events, public art, and historic preservation.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA provided facade grants to five Downtown businesses:

Joe’s Liquor and Bar

Eileen’s Attic

Anvil Wealth

Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse

Escape Day Spa

New York Life

RealNvest

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA also assisted two businesses in receiving $5,000 grants from the American Express and Main Street America Backing Small Businesses grant program. This program is designed to help economically vulnerable small business owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and grow their businesses. The local recipients were:

Coal Train Coffee Depot

The Stellar Cellar

Volunteers played a pivotal role in Downtown Rock Springs’ success.

Community Engagement and Volunteering:

Volunteers played a pivotal role in Downtown’s success, contributing over 1,400 hours. Community engagement activities like “Coffee & Conversations” and “Ladies Who Lunch” fostered connections and collaboration.

Bunning Hall and the Broadway Theater continue to serve as cultural and entertainment hubs for the community.

Cultural and Entertainment Hubs:

Bunning Hall and the Broadway Theater continue to serve as cultural and entertainment hubs for the community. Bunning Hall accommodated over 100 events with attendance topping 13,000. The Broadway Theater hosted 89 public events with more than 6,000 guests and is now home to four independent theater groups, enriching the community’s cultural tapestry.

The 2023 Annual Report reflects the dedication and collaborative efforts that have positioned Downtown as a dynamic and thriving district. As we look ahead, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA remains committed to its vision of making Downtown an attractive, vibrant destination that preserves its heritage while fostering economic and social vitality.

The 2023 annual report highlights can be downloaded from the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s website – DowntownRS.com.