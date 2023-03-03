Rock Springs Main Street/URA announces 2023 Downton First Award nominations

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recently announced the ninth annual Downtown First Awards .

The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy and resources. The community is invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee reviews nominations and selects winners in each award category. Winners will be announced and the awards will be presented at the annual Downtown First Awards Ceremony and Volunteer Recognition Event on May 4, 2023 – part of Downtown Rock Springs’ Small Business Week Celebration.

Nominated businesses, merchants or organizations must be located in the Downtown Rock Springs focus area and nominated individuals must live, work or volunteer in the focus area. Categories include:

Outstanding Downtown Business

This award is presented to a business located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area.

Spirit of Downtown Award

This award is presented to a business, organization or individual who exemplifies Downtown in their actions.

Outstanding New Business/Merchant

(opened in 2022)

This award is presented to a business or merchant located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has opened or relocated to the district in 2022.

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award

This award is presented to a business or property owner within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has made improvements to his/her property or who has otherwise contributed to the beautification of Downtown Rock Springs

Outstanding Individual

(within a Company or Organization)

This award is presented to an individual who, as a representative of his/her company or organization, serves to enhance the downtown experience.

Outstanding Volunteer

This award is presented to an individual or group whose volunteerism within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area enhances the downtown experience

Nomination forms, along with a map of the Downtown focus area, can be found on the Downtown Rock Springs website at DowntownRS.com (under the “EVENTS & ACTIVITIES” tab) or in person at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, 603 S Main Street. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be reached at 307-352-1434. Nomination forms are due by April 14, 2023.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Arts & Culture, and Promotions.