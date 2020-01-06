Rock Springs Main Street/URA announces inaugural Second Saturday event

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 6, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is bringing a new vibe, live performances, cool tunes, artists and specialty vendors to Downtown.

Second Saturdays is a fresh, hip event series taking over Downtown Rock Springs starting Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

“Second Saturdays is a series of events that will feature tastings and samplings from Wyoming distilleries, music, food, arts and more,” said Main Street/URA manager Chad Banks. “You can enjoy a date for two or take the whole family. We’re excited to show off local talent and create a new event series unlike anything else in Sweetwater County.”

Second Saturdays is free and will occur the second Saturday of every month through Dec. 12, 2020. Various events will be planned throughout the Downtown district, in shops and stores and, when the weather warms up, in the outdoor venues as well.

“We are excited to offer this event series which aims to welcome everyone from our regular Downtown visitors to members of our community who haven’t had a chance to explore all the great things happening Downtown lately,” Banks said.

There is no cost to attend and the first ever Second Saturday will also feature Western Wyoming Community College’s Homecoming Chili Cook-Off 2020 in Bunning Hall and various Downtown locations.

Since the first Second Saturday falls near Valentine’s Day, the Feb. 8 theme is Love and Art. There will be plenty of gift ideas for your special Valentine throughout Downtown, including from participating artists.

While plans are materializing, one of the ideas behind Second Saturdays is to include “pop-up” shops that will showcase the work of local artists, artisans, musicians and performers.

Plans include live music and demos. All of this will occur inside the pop-up spaces as well as on the streets of Downtown with the goal of turning all of Downtown Rock Springs into an art gallery.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is seeking artists who are interested in showcasing and selling their pieces at Second Saturdays. There is NO COST to be involved and artists can pick and choose those Saturdays that fit their schedule.

Interested artists who want to be involved can contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 307-352-1434.

For a full list of events, visit www.DowntownRS.com

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Arts & Culture, Economic Development, and Promotions.

For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com