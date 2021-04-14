Rock Springs Main Street/URA announces summer Project Pop Up

Advertisement

[PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 14, 2021) — One of the foremost goals of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is to expand the business base in Downtown Rock Springs and grow the retail mix. To that end, the group is announcing Project Pop Up for the 2021 summer season.

A Pop-Up Shop is a short-term retail store that offers new, unique, local or specialized products or services. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA Project Pop Up is designed to fill empty storefronts and prospect new, long-term businesses; they’re giving one entrepreneur an opportunity start a pop up for the summer season with a minimal investment. Project Pop Up is a partnership with private property owners in Downtown Rock Springs to offer a free, short-term lease to one local entrepreneur. Selected applicants will occupy a vacant storefront throughout the summer shopping season with the goal of long-term occupancy after program completion.

Local or regional establishments and start-ups that are ideal may include apparel, gifts, home goods, décor, apparel, accessories, specialty foods, sporting/special interest, boutiques, art, locally-made goods, children’s resources, and more. Pop-ups will be chosen to fill a niche not already adequately represented Downtown. (Existing businesses located in Downtown Rock Springs are not eligible for this program.)

Applications are now open and one winner will be selected in mid-May. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA will pay the rent for the 3-month program. Shop owners are required to pay all utilities and any other expenses. Participants shall comply with insurance requirements as well as all relevant city and state rules and regulations.

Pop-Up Shop Criteria:

All applications are due Friday, May 3, 2021 by 12 noon.

Selected businesses will receive a heavily discounted or rent-free storefront in Downtown Rock Springs to test out a business from June to August, 2021.

Businesses must be ready to open between no later than June 15, and be open until August 31.

Locations will not be finalized until businesses are selected.

Ideal applicants are individuals with a current business ran out of their home, businesses looking to open a second location, or business concepts with minimal start-up inventory.

A one-time application fee of $100 is required with your submission. Unsuccessful applicants will receive a $75 refund.

Project Pop Up applications are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street) or online at DowntownRS.com.