Rock Springs Main Street/URA launches new website: DowntownRS.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 23, 2020) – Take a peek at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s website and you’ll notice a new look. The site was completely redesigned from top to bottom to make it much more user-friendly and informative to residents and visitors.

The new site is geared to help Downtown visitors and businesses alike. To that end, the site features an extensive database of the businesses located in the Downtown area. The site also contains business resources available including grant information, helpful links, available properties, and applications.

In addition to the business information, DowntownRS.com also features a listing of downtown events with links for online ticket purchases and additional information. The site also allows the Main Street/URA staff to showcase their regular blogs for readers to enjoy.

Downtown business owners are asked to review the site and their particular listing to verify accuracy. If there are discrepancies, please notify the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 307-352-1434. The site also allows Downtown business owners to “claim” their listing, add upcoming events and assist the community by becoming community champions.

With tight budgets, the site also allows the organization to save substantially on annual hosting fees.

The new website offers a contemporary look and streamlined user experience. Additionally, the site is mobile-ready so it can be easily used on a mobile device. It can be previewed by visiting www.DowntownRS.com.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.