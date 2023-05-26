Rock Springs Main Street/URA presents façade improvement grant

Wyo4News, [email protected]

Rock Springs, WY — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recently presented a check to Steve Johnson with RealNvest, Inc. for his amazing restoration of the building located at 165 K Street, now home to Studio Designs Floral & Co. Not only as the exterior been restored, but so has the interior, including a basement apartment.

The building has been under construction for over a year. According to Steve, “when the original contractor left mid-project, The Renovator, LLC, a local commercial/residential remodeling company owned by Bobby Brown stepped in and was able to get the job finished on time and on budget.”

Pictured, left to right, are Dominic Boyer (The Renovator, LLC), building owner Steve Johnon, Rock Springs Main Street/URA Board Chairwoman Maria Mortensen, Bobby Brown, and Corey Walters (The Renovator, LLC).

When funds are available, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA provides a Façade Improvement Grant to building owners in the downtown area. The grant entitles the applicant up to $6,000.00 reimbursement towards the total cost façade improvement projects and paint; it’s a matching grant, which requires the applicant to pay at minimum of 50% of the total cost of the improvements. The Façade Improvement Grant pertains to exterior improvements only and can be applied to a front, side, or rear facade provided it faces a public street or parking area.

Each year, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA holds several fundraising events. The funds generated by those events are used for the betterment of the Downtown area including the issuance of Façade Improvement Grants to qualifying buildings.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Economic Vitality, Promotions, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com