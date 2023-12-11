Rock Springs Main Street/URA presents paint grant to Eileen’s Attic at 507 5th Street 

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 11, 2023 — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recently presented a grant to Eileen’s Attic at 507 5th Street to help with the exterior paint on their building.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA has several programs available to assist merchants in the Downtown area, including a Façade Improvement Grant Program and a Façade Painting Grant Program. Grant funds for 2023 have been expended, but they’ll raise funds to provide grants again in 2024.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA holds several fundraising events each year. The funds generated by those events are used for the betterment of the Downtown area, including the issuance of Façade Improvement and paint Grants to qualifying buildings.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Economic Vitality, Promotions, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com