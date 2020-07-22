Rock Springs Main Street/URA releases new Main Street Market information

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 22, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has recently been working with the Rock Springs City Council to make adjustments to the Main Street Market.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has released the following information on their Facebook page regarding which changes have been made:

“We’ve been working with the Rock Springs City Council to make some adjustments to the Main Street Market. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the following changes were approved:

• Table vendors will still be located along South Main Street, in the grassy area to the west of the historic train depot (Coal Train Coffee Depot).

• Story Time and Live Music will still be held at the gazebo towards the end of the grassy area, near the Home of Rock Springs Coal arch.

• The larger/truck vendors will be parked in the lot to the west of the pedestrian underpass/Art Underground Gallery and Home of Rock Springs Coal Arch.

This new layout allows for additional parking on South Main Street. It also won’t interfere with the traffic flow for vehicles on South Main Street. We hope the attached graphic helps. We look forward to seeing you on Thursday. The Main Street Market is held EVERY Thursday on South Main Street, from 4 pm to 7 pm.” To see the entire Facebook post from the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, view below: