Rock Springs Main Street/URA seeks input for strategic plan

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to host a community workshop for the Downtown Revitalization Roadmap™ project. This process empowers communities to give new life to historic downtowns, broaden their local economy, and engage people and businesses in new ways. The workshop will take place on Thursday, December 8th from 4 PM to 7 PM at Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar (507 Broadway St). Open to the public, individuals from the community are welcome to drop by anytime during the open house to provide feedback on the future of Downtown Rock Springs.

Residents are also encouraged to complete the online evaluation of Downtown Rock Springs. The evaluation can be found at: tinyurl.com/RSRoadMap

All feedback will be used to craft the upcoming strategic plan for the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA will be working with Ben Levenger, Downtown Redevelopment Services, LLC. The Revitalization Roadmap™ process is a streamlined planning process that takes 7-10 weeks and involves downtown visioning, a downtown assessment (ordinances, business health, and building conditions), public input, and strategic recommendations (tasks, initiatives, or policy suggestions). The recommendations are grounded in short and long-term achievable goals that are highly action-oriented and use existing resources or are no and low cost for implementation.