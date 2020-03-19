Rock Springs Main Street/URA selected to participate in the Main Street Facade Improvement Grant Program

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 19, 2020) — Main Street America (MSA) is pleased to announce Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Wyoming have been selected to participate in the Main Street Facade Improvement Grant Program, made possible by a $746,900 grant from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program (HSRP) as administered by the National Park Service (NPS), Department of Interior.

The Main Street Facade Improvement Grant Program will significantly expand the funds available for façade improvements in rural communities. In each of the four states selected, three Main Street community partners will receive grants for façade improvements in their downtown districts. Each community is expected to award between two and nine grants of up to $25,000 each.

Rock Springs Main Street/URA is one of the three Wyoming communities selected along with the Laramie Main Street Alliance and Main Street Thermopolis to award grants in those communities. The three Wyoming programs will work through Wyoming Main Street to administer the program.

The Main Street Facade Improvement Grant Program will demonstrate the power of coordinated, small-scale façade improvements on local economies, reinvigorate the image of these downtowns, and aim to attract private investment.

“We are thrilled to launch this program with our partners in Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Wyoming,” said Main Street America’s Vice President of Revitalization Programs, Matthew Wagner. “We know that façade improvements both preserve historic resources and spur economic growth in communities, and we are eager to start disbursing these funds to produce these changes in rural Main street communities.”

“Façade improvements made a huge impact in any community,” Chad Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/URA manager said. “We’ve been fortunate to provide many grants to existing building owners through our own efforts but this program will take our efforts to a larger scale,” Banks added. “We can’t wait to get started,” he concluded.

Grantee applications for the Main Street Facade Improvement Grant Program will open in April 2020, at which time more information will be released.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com