Rock Springs Main Street/URA to install Kindness Rock Garden

Photo of Deborah Burback from Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [Press Release]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is working with local teacher Deborah Burback and Family Vision Clinic to install a Kindness Rock Garden in Downtown Rock Springs.

Near the beginning of August, Burback set up shop at the Main Street Market with several pounds of rocks and paints for kids and adults alike to add their art to the Garden. She then set up at Bunning Park for the entire Artember event hosted by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA and Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) to offer another opportunity for the rock painting.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

When asked about the potential impact of this project Burback lamented, “People who don’t usually have time to do crafts – or didn’t know how good of an artist they really are – can explore those hidden talents with a community Kindness Rock Garden while spreading short messages of ‘Be Kind’, ‘Be Happy’, ‘Smile’, ‘Joy’, and ‘Friends’.”

URA Board Chairwoman Maria Mortensen and her husband Heath then spent several hours on a sunny day cleaning up the little landscaped area at the front of the Family Vision Clinic 544 Broadway Street) that they’ve donated to house the new Kindness Rock Garden.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“This is just the beginning,” said Mortensen. “We encourage individuals to come down – both young and old – to add a rock to the garden! Then you may take one someone else painted in return.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions and Design. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com