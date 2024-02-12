Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recognizes Kelly Frink as January Volunteer of the Month

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 12, 2024 — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) proudly announces Kelly Frink as the January Volunteer of the Month in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the organization. Kelly’s exceptional dedication and leadership were evident in her pivotal role in organizing the S’mores Saturday events scheduled for January and February.

The Sweetwater Travel and Tourism Board sponsor the S’mores Saturday events, hosted four times during the winter months in Bank Court, as part of the Snowman Stroll. Kelly’s instrumental involvement in managing these events and her commendable efforts in recruiting additional volunteers have significantly contributed to the success and vibrancy of the Saturday gatherings. If you’ve missed previous S’mores Saturday events, you can take advantage of the final one on Saturday, February 24.

Kelly, a resident of Rock Springs for 21 years, serves as the Executive Director for United Way of Southwest Wyoming. Together with her husband Chad, she is a proud parent to two children, Presley and Dylan.

In addition to her role in organizing S’mores Saturday, Kelly actively engages in various other volunteer activities, showcasing her commitment to community service. She serves as the treasurer for the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, acts as the chair of the RSHS Class of 2024 Parent Committee, and dedicates her time weekly as a Meals on Wheels volunteer for the Young at Heart Community Center, accumulating over six years of service. She previously served as a board member of Little Lambs Preschool and as the registrar for the Rock Springs Soccer Association.

Expressing her passion for Downtown Rock Springs, Kelly states, “I love the variety of businesses Downtown and the effort that goes into making it an active location with different activities throughout the year.” Kelly emphasizes the importance of volunteering, stating, “I think it’s important to volunteer to help create the kind of community you want to be a part of.”

For those interested in contributing to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s mission through volunteering, please contact the organization via email at [email protected] or call their office at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer mailing list. Volunteer opportunities are also regularly posted on their Facebook and Instagram pages. Follow both accounts to stay updated on upcoming opportunities.