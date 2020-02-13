Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency to celebrate best of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 13, 2020) – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will be celebrating the very best of Downtown Rock Springs.

The sixth annual Downtown First Awards will recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy, and resources.

The community is invited to nominate businesses, organizations and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee reviews nominations and selects winners in each category. Rock Springs Main Street board members are not eligible for awards. Awards will be presented at the annual volunteer recognition event on April 14 at the Broadway Theater. Doors open at 5:30 PM. There is no cost to attend.

“This is our way to show them the appreciation we have for a job well-done in the Downtown area,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator pointed out. “There are many residents who volunteer their time to make Downtown fun and we’re thankful for that.”

Brittain added, “The small businesses make Downtown unique and we’re glad they’re here.”

Nominate your downtown heroes. Forms can be found online at downtownrs.com. They are also available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office at 603 South Main Street in the restored freight station and at select business locations. Voting ends by March 30, 2020.

The Volunteer Appreciation Reception/Downtown First Awards will take place on April 14 at The Broadway Theater. Time and details will be posted on social media soon.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.