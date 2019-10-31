Rock Springs man arrested following car chase Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 31, 2019) — The Rock Springs Police Department arrested a Rock Springs man Tuesday evening following a car chase.

Garrett Maheu, 29, is suspected of stealing a vehicle.

Police officers responded to 1577 Dewar Drive at approximately 8:20 p.m. Oct. 29 for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located parked at Walmart, but when officers attempted to approach the vehicle, the suspect who was later identified as Maheu fled the scene.

With assistance from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, a chase ensued and the vehicle was eventually disabled. Maheu was arrested without further incident.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.