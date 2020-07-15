Rock Springs man is county’s first COVID-19 death as new case total climbs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 15, 2020) — Tuesday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website report on lab-confirmed new cases of COVID-19 showed Sweetwater County gaining another five, bring the county’s total to 145. The WDH also reported on the county’s first death credited to the virus.

A 77-year-old Rock Springs man, who was first experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 on July 7 and was hospitalized after testing positive on July 10, passed away on Monday, July 13. At the time, he was one of three COVID-19 patients in care at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

On Tuesday, Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center confirmed that one of their Care Partners has tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from Castle Rock stated they have tested all residents and staff related to the potential exposure. Test results could take four to eight days. See the related story here.

The WDH reported a total of 36 new cases Tuesday, bringing Wyoming case count to 1,581 with 370 probable cases. Ten counties showed increased numbers of the virus Tuesday led by Laramie County’s 15. Albany, Crook, Fremont, Johnson, Lincoln, Natrona, Teton, and Uinta counties all showed increases.

The number of statewide recoveries took a nice jump Tuesday at 45, putting the total count at 1,176.

Wyoming’s testing numbers are now listed at 57,245

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will hold another media briefing today at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. The media briefing will be streamed at the Wyo4News Facebook page and televised on local PBS stations. See the related story here.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday: Albany (45, +1), Big Horn (26, -), Campbell (71, -), Carbon (16, -), Converse (17, -), Crook (8, +1), Fremont (349, +4), Goshen (8, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (18, +1), Laramie (236, +15), Lincoln (36, +2), Natrona (145, +3), Niobrara (1, -), Park (75, -), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (25, -), Sublette (6, -), Sweetwater (145, +5), Teton (132, +2), Uinta (168, +1), Washakie (38, -), and Weston (3, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday: Albany (5), Big Horn (4), Campbell (17), Carbon (13), Converse (11), Fremont (42), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (117), Lincoln (7), Natrona (25), Niobrara (1), Park (9), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (4), Sweetwater (10), Teton (32), Uinta (38), and Washakie (5).