Rock Springs man tests positive for COVID-19, brings Sweetwater County total to 25

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 8, 2020) – Sweetwater County’s total number of COVID-19 cases increased by one over the weekend, according to Jason Mower, Sweetwater County Public Health Interim Public Information Officer. The total now comes to 25.

Advertisement

The newest patient is a Rock Springs man in his 50s who was tested on June 5 and notified June 7. He is in good condition and isolating at home. Public health officials have begun contact tracing, but it is not believed at this time that the man is tied to any known positive cases.

22 of the 25 patients have now fully recovered. To date, only two patients have been hospitalized from the illness – both were treated and released, and no county residents have died from complications related to the virus.

Of the total positive cases, contact tracing efforts suggest that 11 cases are likely community-acquired, while 14 cases have been tied to other positive cases.

From March 24 to April 30, during statewide restrictions, Sweetwater County recorded 11 total positive cases (one of these represents the non-resident who tested positive while visiting here and does not count in official county or state totals). Since the softening of restrictions on May 1, the county has recorded 15 total positive cases.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has now performed 1,564 COVID-19 diagnostic tests, with 23 positive and 1,541 returned negative. Castle Rock Medical Center has performed 196 tests with two positive and 194 returned negative.

Advertisement

While Public Health Director Kim Lionberger feels fortunate that we have not had to manage patients who are critically ill from the virus, she still strongly encourages everyone to act responsibly and to do their part in preventing the spread of the virus, particularly among those at highest risk of experiencing serious complications from the virus.

“I know most people are relieved that things have started to open back up, but we are going to be dealing with this new virus until there is a vaccine, or at least until there is an approved and effective therapeutic,” Lionberger said.

Lionberger continued, “Please continue to limit close contact with those outside of your immediate household, and please follow recommended safety precautions as a personal responsibility in keeping those you know and love from suffering unnecessarily from this illness. We are thankful to be a part of this community, and we appreciate everyone’s support.”

More health and community updates can be found at facebook.com/scdboh, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.