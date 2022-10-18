Rock Springs Mayor/City Council candidate debate tonight

October 18, 2022 — There is a new start time for tonight’s debate between candidates in the Rock Springs mayor’s race and Rock Spring City Council seats. Tonight’s debate will start at 6 p.m., moved earlier from its original 7 p.m. start time. The public can attend in person at Western Wyoming Community College, room 1302, or view the debate via live-stream on the Wyo4News Facebook page.

The Rock Springs mayors debate will feature Max Mickelson and Mathew Jackman. The City Council debate will feature Ward II candidates David Thompson and Thomas Allen, Ward III candidates David Pedri and Bradley Chrisman, and Ward IV candidates Eric Bingham and Randy Hanson. Ward I candidate Jennie Demas is running unopposed. Write-in votes are allowed in all races.

A debate for candidates running for the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Offices between Joe Barbuto and Mark Cowan has been added. That debate will take place next Tuesday, October 25. A Sweetwater County School District #1 school board candidate debate will occur next Thursday, October 27. A final debate between Sweetwater County Sheriff candidates is scheduled for Thursday, November 3. All three of those debates will also start at 6 p.m. in Western’s room 1302.

The general election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.