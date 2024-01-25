Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson announces call for nominations for Mayor’s Arts Awards

The deadline for submitting Mayor’s Arts Awards nominations is March 1, 2024.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 25, 2024 — The Mayor’s office in Rock Springs is now accepting nominations for the prestigious 2024 Mayor’s Arts Awards. The deadline for submitting nominations is March 1, 2024.

Established in 2020, the Mayor’s Arts Awards aim to acknowledge excellence in the arts and exceptional contributions to the arts scene in Rock Springs. Individuals, organizations, businesses, or community members, whether past or present residents of Rock Springs, are eligible to be nominated for the Mayor’s Arts Awards. The nominated accomplishments should reflect significant and enduring contributions to the arts within Rock Springs.

Expressing enthusiasm for the program, Mayor Mickelson stated, “I am excited about recognizing and promoting the arts in our community. I look forward to continuing this wonderful program.”

Mayor Mickelson emphasized the vibrant arts scene in Rock Springs, often overlooked, and highlighted the awards as a commendable initiative to bring more attention to the local arts community.

For detailed information on nomination criteria and the required supporting materials, please visit Arts Month (downtownrs.com). Nominations for the Mayor’s Arts Awards are being accepted from now until March 1, 2024. Save the date for the Awards Presentation, scheduled to take place at the Western Wyoming Community College Atrium on March 28, 2024.