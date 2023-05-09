Rock Springs Mayor adopts National Veteran Awareness Ride Week Proclamation

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — During the May 8, 2023, Rock Springs City Council meeting, Mayor Max Mickelson adopted the National Veterans Awareness Ride Week Proclamation. The National Veterans Awareness Ride is set to begin on May 16, 2023 and will pass through Rock Springs May 19, 2023.

Kate Tipton, a State Organizer for the National Veterans Awareness Ride, explained that the ride is set to begin in Sacramento, California, and move its way to Washington DC. While on their journey, the riders stop at many Veteran hospitals and homes, as well as schools to meet Veterans.

On May 19, 2023, the riders will be in Rock Springs around 8:40 a.m. where they will gas up and then head down to the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 for breakfast. Any Veterans as well as community members are invited to have breakfast.

National Veteran Awareness Ride Proclamation