Rock Springs Mayor Mickelson declares March “The Arts Month”

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson declared March “The Arts Month” for the Rock Springs community. Debra Soule, Director of the Community Arts Center, spoke in front of the Mayor and Council as she went in-depth on what this declaration would further entail. Soule explained that this is the third or fourth year that she and Chad Banks of the URA have designated March as “The Arts Month”. Soule explained that each year they put together a calendar of events, but this year they are hosting plays, concerts, classes, and more. Soule stated, “We want the support of you, Mayor, and the Council to help promote that the arts are important to the community and individuals”.