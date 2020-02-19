Rock Springs Mayor names Feb. 16-22 Random Acts of Kindness Week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 18, 2020) — Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo named the week of Feb. 16-22 “Random Acts of Kindness Week” during the city council meeting tonight.

Said Mayor Kaumo, “The City of Rock Springs recognizes the value of acts of kindness that are performed without prompting or reason and how these acts can positively impact the person offering kindness, the person receiving the act of kindness, and those witnessing.”

“Acts of kindness can be performed by any person in the City of Rock Springs regardless of age, origin, education, gender, religious beliefs, lifestyle, or abilities for the good around them; and kind individuals can create a more caring community and help to perpetuate genuine acts of kindness within their city, state, and even throughout the world.”

“We seek to cultivate thoughtful and compassionate residents by teaching our youth to make a difference through random acts of kindness; and

Random Acts of Kindness Week is recognized as an international celebration

intended to encourage all of us to practice acts of kindness in our homes, schools,

businesses, and communities.”

“Now, therefore, be it resolved, that I, Timothy A. Kaumo, Mayor of the City of Rock Springs, do hereby declare the week of February 16-22, 2020 to be Random Acts of Kindness Week in Rock Springs, Wyoming and encourage citizens of the community to practice random acts of kindness in the spirit of compassion, kindness, and goodwill toward all persons.”