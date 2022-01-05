Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo reviews 2021

Jena Doak, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo opened Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting with comments on the previous year, and shared optimism for 2022.

“We’ve come to the end of another year, and it’s been an honor to represent you as your mayor,” Kaumo began. “I look forward to the challenges of the new year, as if we haven’t had enough challenges the last couple of years. I commend our City employees, our elected City officials and the many volunteers who serve on our boards, commissions and during all the events that take place throughout Rock Springs.”

Kaumo thanked health care providers and emergency responders for keeping the community safe by putting themselves in harm’s way. He thanked veterans for the sacrifices made to protect society’s freedoms. Kaumo also acknowledged the City Council and department heads for their vision of building a better Rock Springs.

In looking ahead, Kaumo stated that funding will continue to be an issue.

“Many cities and counties will be battling for funds provided by the state and federal government,” said Kaumo. “We will have to be creative, aggressively participate in the legislative process, meet the requirements in order to reach our goals in Rock Springs and Sweetwater County, and secure funding that will build projects and bring opportunity and success to our area.”

Kaumo assured that the council will be fully accountable for taxpayers’ dollars and transparent in all that they do.

“Our goal as elected officials is to constantly strive to improve the quality of life for our citizens and to do our best to find funding mechanisms beyond just the general funds available,” said Kaumo.

The mayor acknowledged that there are many infrastructure projects that need to be addressed.

“The city council will soon choose critical projects to be proposed to taxpayers this next election through a specific purpose tax proposition,” he said. “Please do your research. Attend public meetings. Contact your counselors and ask those questions to educate yourself prior to the upcoming election to clearly understand these projects. Provide input as a taxpayer and decide the importance that these projects have for our city.”

In summation, the mayor stated that he looks forward to working side by side with the City Council, department heads, and employees in other city, county, state and federal agencies.

“We will work in a proactive manner to improve this city, remedy the problems, and create a community that we all can be proud of,” Kaumo concluded.