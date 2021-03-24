Rock Springs Mayor’s Arts Awards to be announced March 31

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 24,2021) — March is Rock Springs’ Arts Month celebrating the variety of artists, musicians, and actors who make our community vibrant. Whether you go to a concert, visit an art exhibit, or purchase a handcrafted mug, we all can agree that life is better having creative people in our community.

This is the first year for the Rock Springs Mayor’s Arts Awards and four individuals or groups will be recognized for their artistic achievements. Nominating criteria was based on accomplishments that reflect substantial contributions made in Rock Springs that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts.

Several nominations were submitted and the selections have been made. While the committee initially planned to have a live presentation of the awards, a video presentation will air on March 31st at 7 p.m. on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFpjWQXfdKY

During this past year, Rock Springs art organizations, businesses and individuals have been collaborating on a regular basis on all aspects of developing a stronger arts community in Rock Springs. In November 2019, Rock Springs was named one of three pilot communities for the Wyoming Arts Alliance Professional Development Program. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and the Community Fine Arts Center jointly applied for the program. From this training and meetings, the Sweetwater Arts Partnership group was formed.

One of the projects discussed at the workshops is to have the mayor of Rock Springs recognize local artists, patrons of the art, art educators, and community art supporters. Mayor Tim Kaumo said event organizers approached him about the Mayor’s Arts Awards, and he is very supportive.

“I love the idea of recognizing and elevating the arts in our community so this is a wonderful program,” Kaumo said. “We have a vibrant arts scene in Rock Springs that’s often overlooked, so the idea of the awards is a great way to bring more light to the arts community here.”

Many individuals volunteered their time to make this event possible, from the planning committee, videotaping and editing the presentation, creating the awards, and of course, Mayor Tim Kaumo.

The public is asked to log on March 31st to see who will be presented this recognition and celebrate their accomplishments. It is on the city of Rock Springs’ Youtube channel — https://www.youtube.com/user/rockspringswy.

For more information contact the Downtown Rock Springs office or the Community fine Arts Center.