Rock Springs McDonald’s fire causes temporary closure

Wyo4News Photo

June 11, 2024 — Wyo4News

A fire in the kitchen area at the McDonald’s on Sunset Drive in Rock Springs caused the eating establishment to be temporarily closed this morning. According to reports, alarms did notify the Rock Springs Fire Department, who arrived shortly after the alarm sounded.

At present, the Sunset Drive McDonald’s location is hoping to reopen by noon today following cleanup operations.

The following is a press release from the Rock Springs Fire Department:

On June 11, 2024, at 06:47 am, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire in the kitchen at the McDonald’s restaurant at 1687 Sunset Drive. Initial reports were that the staff were getting the building evacuated and that the fire was in one of the fryers.

Rock Springs Fire Department responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. Upon arrival, Sunset Command was established, reporting “nothing showing” from the exterior and all occupants out of the building.

Crews made entry under air to investigate if there was an active fire, finding a fire in a fryer in the kitchen area – which was confined to that appliance. The fire was quickly extinguished with a portable fire extinguisher. The fire was declared controlled and out at 07:00. There is no damage to the building as the fire was confined to the appliance and the heat was being evacuated by the exhaust hood.

The Rock Springs Fire Department would like to compliment the staff at the McDonald’s on Sunset Drive for their quick response in getting the building evacuated and providing information to the fire crews as they arrived.

There were no injuries to occupants or to fire crews.