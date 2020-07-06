Rock Springs mosquito abate program underway

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 6, 2020) — The City of Rock Springs was scheduled to begin their mosquito abatement program yesterday (Sunday) with the program continuing over the next few weeks. City personnel will be spraying in areas of the city using a truck-mounted aerosol sprayer.

Advertisement

The project uses a spray formulation that contains a pesticide product to control the mosquitoes. Mosquito control applications do not pose a significant risk to people or pets due to the low toxicity of the spray (See related story)

Green River began their mosquito abatement program in June.