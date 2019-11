ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 7, 2019) – Some area high school volleyball teams start play today in Casper at the Wyoming State High School Volleyball Tournaments.

In 4A play, Rock Springs (23-8) will take on Thunder Basin (26-6) at 4:30 p.m.

In the 3A tournament, Mountain View (16-15) plays Rawlins (31-5) at 6:00 p.m. while Pinedale (22-9) will meet Torrington (12-15) at 7:30 p.m.

The state tournaments for all classes will run through Saturday.