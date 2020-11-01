Rock Springs, Mountain View, and Pinedale state volleyball matchups

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(November 1, 2020) — The pairings for the 32 team, four class field for the upcoming Wyoming High School Volleyball State Tournament have been set. All four tournaments will be one-day events, and all will be played in Casper at the Events Center.

Area teams competing for state titles are Rock Springs (4A), Pinedale (3A), and Mountain View (3A). All teams are guaranteed at least two matches.

Class 4A Tournament, Saturday, Nov. 7 – Rock Springs, fresh off Thursday’s Northwest Quadrant championship, and Saturday’s West Cross-Quadrant title, will enter the state tournament as the West No. 1 seed. The Lady Tigers will take on Cheyenne East (East No. 4) Saturday at 10. a.m. Other matchups have Casper Kelly Walsh (East No. 2) against Evanston (West No. 3), Casper Natrona County (West No. 2) versus Gillette Thunder Basin (East No. 3), and Laramie (East No. 1) playing Star Valley (West No. 4).

Class 3A Tournament, Friday, Nov. 6 – Mountain View and Pinedale will represent the area in the 3A title chase. Mountain View will enter play as the West No. 2 seed and face Wheatland (East No. 3) in their opening match. Pinedale (West No. 1) takes on Buffalo (East No. 4). Other matches have Rawlins (East No. 2) playing Worland (West No. 3) and Douglas (East No. 1) battling Lander (West No. 4).

No area teams will be playing in Thursday’s 2A or Wednesday’s 1A state tournament. To see those pairings, click here.

All fans attending state tournaments matches will be required to wear face masks at all times with other social distancing measures in effect.