Rock Springs Munday (Holy Thursday) pilgrimage taking place today

Advertisement

April 1, 2021 — Today is Munday Thursday, also known as Holy Thursday. Today Downtown Rock Springs will hold its Holy Thursday Religious Pilgrimage. The event will begin at noon at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs.

Advertisement

According to the Downtown Rock Springs/URA, the Holy Thursday Downtown Religious Pilgrimage will last about one hour. The pilgrimage will proceed to different Downtown sites with pastors from various area churches providing a brief Scripture reading and prayer, along with a short reflection, at each stop.

The Rock Springs Police Department will help participants cross streets safely as there will be no blocking off city streets for the pilgrimage event. The final stop will be at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office in the Bunning Transfer Station, 603 South Main Street.