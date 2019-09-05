Rock Springs Native Joins MHSC Team

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rock Springs native Dr. Alicia Gray is now part of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County team.

She joins the MHSC Hospital Medicine team of hospitalist Dr. Charles Knight and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette.

“A hospitalist is a doctor like your primary care physician, but in an inpatient setting,” Gray explained. “We treat a full range of medical conditions, and not only work to facilitate with specialists on certain diseases, but make sure we’re centering care on the patients.

“We’re their home base,” she said. “For instance, if they have oncology and surgery both consulted during their hospital stay, we can be that person they can go between to make sure all questions are answered.”

Gray recently completed her residency in internal medicine at Gundersen Medical Foundation in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

“They have a heavy inpatient program,” she said. “It was a great fit and I would never have picked any other place.”

“I enjoy all specialties, especially during my rotations in critical care”, Gray said. “While I had high interests in the specialty, I knew I wanted to be able to treat and learn all aspects of internal medicine. I was fortunate to have such great teachers and mentors during my residency in Wisconsin.”

Gray attended the University of Wyoming, earning a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and graduating summa cum laude in 2012. She received her Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Washington School of Medicine in 2016.

“Early on, I knew I wanted to be a physician”, Gray said. “I was fortunate enough to work under Dr. Kurt Hunter in high school and college. He was a mentor who took me under his wing and helped solidify my passion for medicine.”

The 2008 Rock Springs High School graduate made the move back to Sweetwater County in order to be closer to family. Her husband, Jason McFadden, is an accountant at RSNB Bank. Her parents are Leo and Brenda Gray.

“It’s great to be back in Wyoming,” she said. “We are finally home.”

