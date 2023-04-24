Rock Springs parents sue school district for hiding daughter’s identity

Sean Willey during the Sept. 12, 2022, School Board Meeting – Youtube

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — On April 21, 2023, Ashley and Sean Willey filed a civil suit in the Wyoming District Court against the Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees along with other individuals within the school district due to allegedly helping to hide their daughter’s gender transition, despite a history of mental health issues.

Those involved in the lawsuit include:

Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees

Kelly McGovern, Superintendent of Sweetwater County School District #1

Nicole Bolton, Assistant Superintendent & Human Resources Director of Sweetwater County School District #1

Kayci Arnoldi, Director of Student Services of Sweetwater County School District #1

Bryant Blake, Principal of Black Butte High School

Ashley and Sean Willey have emphasized three civil challenges against the school district and administrators, which include that the school district took away the Willeys’ fundamental parental rights, rights to familial privacy, and free exercise of religion, as well as the First Amendment rights to free exercise of their religion. “These decisions by Defendants have caused immeasurable harm to Plaintiffs’ vulnerable daughter and to their constitutionally protected parental rights. They also run roughshod over Plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights to free exercise of their religion. Because these constitutional violations are ongoing and irreparable, Plaintiffs are asking this Court to issue a preliminary injunction against Defendants’ continued implementation of its protocol that is violating Plaintiffs’ fundamental parental rights and First Amendment right to free exercise of their religion,” it states in the lawsuit.

Ashley Willey is the girl’s mother and sole legal guardian, and a teacher in the district, while Sean Willey is the girl’s stepfather and is helping raise her with their other children.

Struggling with Mental Health

The court document states, “During the 2021-2022 school year, Mrs. Willey’s daughter began having flashback nightmares, was experiencing discomfort with the pubertal changes in her body, and began to dislike her body. She was seeing a private counselor hired by Mr. and Mrs. Willey to address issues related to her childhood sexual trauma, and began having more frequent sessions as the nightmares and discomfort increased.”

Their daughter discussed her discomfort with some peers at school, in which they said her interests in sports and stereotypical “male interests” was because she was “trans.” Afterward, she told her private counselor that she thought she might be “trans” and the counselor and Mr. and Mrs. Willey began discussing the issue with their daughter.

“Meanwhile, unbeknownst to Mr. and Mrs. Willey, at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, their daughter told her teachers that she wanted to be treated as a boy, use a male name, and be referred to with male pronouns. She also requested that District personnel not tell her parents. Neither Mr. nor Mrs. Willey was informed by the District regarding their daughter’s request, despite her having a 504 Plan in place and despite Mrs. Willey’s position as a teacher in the District.”

Six Months Later

More than six months later, Mrs. Willey met with some teachers from Black Butte High School. She asked about her daughter, using her female name, to which the teacher replied, “Yes, I know (female name). She’s a sweet girl.” Mrs. Willey had asked another Black Butte teacher whether he knew her daughter. That teacher did not know the name, to which Mrs. Willey showed the teacher a picture of her daughter. The first teacher then said to the second teacher, “It goes by (male name)” to which Mrs. Willey responded, “No, she goes by (female name).”

Had it not been for Mrs. Willey meeting those teachers and having that conversation, she and Mr. Willey might never have learned that their vulnerable daughter was being secretly affirmed as a boy while at school.

Emails

After confirming the information with her daughter, Mrs. Willey sent a direct message to Black Butte faculty and staff:

“It has come to my attention that the teachers and staff that interact with my daughter have been referring to her as “male name” and have treated her like she is a male. AND that this was knowingly something that she was hiding from her parents. “Female name” is in fact a “female name” and she is female.”

“She is a CHILD who is not old enough to make life-changing decisions such as these.”

“With working through this, and having people encouraging things BEHIND her parents’ backs instead of coming to us, has made the situation worse.”

“I am appalled and furious that you and your staff are participating in hiding this from her PARENTS!!!! She is currently in counseling and has been working very hard to understand that she is in fact a TOMBOY which has disappeared since we were in school.”

Bryant Blake, Principal of Black Butte High School replied to the emails by waiting to respond until he had clarification with Human Resources. Mrs. Willey answered that there was no need for clarification and that he was refusing to follow written parent instructions for their child.

Response – Child’s Safety

Ms. Bolton, Director of Human Resources, told Mrs. Willey, “Teachers were complying with her daughter’s requests regarding what name to be called and how to be identified.” She brought up that “All teachers, including Mrs. Willey, are required to accede to the wishes of minor students, regardless of the parent’s direction.” Doing so without informing parents was required to protect the children’s safety.

Mr. Blake revealed that the District had established a custom, policy, practice, or procedure that required that children’s assertion of a discordant gender identity and request for affirmation at school be unquestionably accepted by District staff.

At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, Mrs. Willey and all teachers received written confirmation of the custom, policy, practice, or procedure that Mr. Blake and Ms. McGovern had referenced regarding students’ preferred/chosen names and pronouns.

It states, “Preferred/Chosen Names Procedure. . . .Sweetwater County School District Number One is committed to promoting an educational environment that is supportive and respectful to all students. Calling a person by their preferred name and pronoun shows respect and contributes to the District’s commitment to providing a safe and nondiscriminatory educational environment. Accordingly,

staff must use a student’s preferred/chosen name or pronoun in verbal, written, and electronic communications. Staff must respect the privacy of all students regarding such choice. Violations of this procedure may constitute discrimination based on sex, and may

result in discipline.”

In Mrs. Willey’s daughter’s case, her daughter is ‘A child who has been diagnosed with ADHD and PTSD and is subject to a 504

Accommodation Plan, which cannot be implemented, amended, or changed without parental input and consent, is given the authority to exclude her parents from being informed that she identifies as the opposite sex, is to be treated as a male, and referred to by an alternative name and pronouns.’

School Board Meeting

After speaking during the Sweetwater County School Dist. #1 School Board Meeting on Sept. 12, 2022, Sean Willey stated, “I’m going to speak in regards to the Title IX as a parent that experienced teachers withholding information from a parent with my daughter. It caused more issues with her at home than it did anything else. She was trying to live two lives, going to school being referred one way and coming home, being referred another way. It was causing her to have mental breakdowns, lash out at home with her siblings, and caused a lot of other issues. I understand the case-by-case scenario, but if you guys aren’t psychologists, you’re not licensed counselors, how can you make the judgment on whether to notify a parent or not on what is going on with their students?”

Sean Willey questioned the Sweetwater County School District Number One Board Members, “If you’re going to withhold this information from parents, which is law, it’s your guy’s right, are you guys going to provide counseling for these students from a licensed counselor outside of the school that they can talk to to get the help that they need?”

After Mr. Willey’s concerns were brought up, the initial point of discussion opened up by public member Susan Agerbond was a request for clarity by the board regarding Title IX and how the district plans to move forward with topics such as “referring to students by their preferred pronouns, as well as biological males in female bathrooms and biological males in female athletics”.

Agerbond and other parents sought further clarification from the board in regards to the district withholding information from parents on the matter of the gender identity of their students. Carol Jelaco, President of the Board, explained, “The ideal situation would be for parents, teachers, and administrators to work together in support of the student to achieve the best learning environment for the student. However, we have to deal with situations that aren’t always ideal.” Agerbond urged the board to “not make the mistake of referring to parents in such a way that they appear to be dangerous to the student. Most parents are willing to do anything to help and support their student through these situations.” In finality, the board responded with its commitment to handling these situations on a case-by-case basis and doing its best to do what is right for the student, the teacher, and the administration.

Wyoming Law

The lawsuit says the Willeys believe the district is still treating their daughter as a boy and not telling them. But they have “no way of knowing.” Mrs. Willey has asked to see her daughter’s records of school counselor visits under the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act. But the district has “refused” to provide Willey with those records despite her daughter’s mental struggles, the document states.

Wyoming law gives parents the ‘right and responsibility to make all nonemergency decisions for a child including those regarding education, health care, religious training and personal care decisions.’

The district’s attorney Kari Moneyhun noted at the school board meeting that Wyoming’s parental authority law doesn’t list education control as a parent’s right.

The district’s legal representative Kari Moneyhun was asked to come and further clarify the law surrounding these matters for the board and the public. Moneyhun presented court cases across the nation where legal action has been taken involving district employees and students. Citing these court cases further outlines how Title IX law and specific district policies within those states resolve. “There is no black and white, and most cases seem to be handled on a case-by-case basis,” she explained. Moneyhun’s involvement in the meeting was one strictly highlighting what is happening across the nation and clarifying the resolutions of those court cases based on their interpretation of the laws already in place, per regulation, she cannot speak to the public in regard to legal advice.

Around the Country

According to FoxNews, Mailyn Salabarria, the director of community engagement for the parent activist group Parents Defending Education told the Washington Examiner that officials’ statements at the September meeting indicate that “the war against our constitutional rights and our parental rights is out in the open, even in wild Wyoming.”

“This notion that keeping information from parents is for the sake of the students’ safety is laughable,” Salabarria said. “Educators and school administrators are mandatory reporters when it comes to abuse and neglect. Wyoming already has legislation in place to safeguard minors in those circumstances. If safety is the concern, why aren’t they using the process already in place?”

In an article written by the New York Times, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyer Jon Davidson reportedly “argued that it’s unconstitutional for public schools to reveal a student’s gender identity to others and that Parents don’t have a constitutional right to dictate to schools how they should create an optimal learning environment for students.”

ACLU Southern California has a similar statement, “even if you are ‘out’ about your sexual orientation or gender identity at school, if you’re not ‘out’ to your parents at home, and you can reasonably expect that they’re not going to find out, then school staff can’t tell your family that you are LGBTQ without your permission.” It further added, “Being open about your sexuality in school doesn’t mean you automatically give up your right to privacy outside school.”