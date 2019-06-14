Rock Springs PD Wins “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive

Rock Springs, WY (6/14/19) – A new champion of the Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive was crowned late yesterday. This year the traveling trophy will go to the Rock Springs Police Department. Green River Police Department had been the winner for the last two years.

Advertisement

In total, 242 pints of blood were donated in this year’s event. The event was sponsored by WyoRadio, Vitalant, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, and Aspen Mountain Medical Center.

Those giving blood over the last four days in Green River and Rock Springs were asked to donate their blood in the name of a local first responder agency. Rock Springs PD tallied the most votes followed by the Green River PD. The Sweetwater County Dispatchers were third. All agencies involved received votes.

Sponsor

The other first responder agencies competing were the Rock Springs and Green River Fire Departments, Sweetwater Medics, Sweetwater County Fire District #1, Sweetwater County Sheriff Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Castle Rock EMS.