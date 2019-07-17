Rock Springs Plaza Mall To Welcome Harbor Freight Tools To The Shopping Center

Rock Springs, Wyoming, (July 17, 2019) – The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) is thrilled to announce that Harbor Freight Tools, Inc. will be opening a new store in Rock Springs in September 2019. The new location will be at The Rock Springs Plaza Mall (1451 Dewar Drive) in the former Hastings Location. The announcement from the Plaza Mall Shopping Center Manager, Kevin Mortensen, comes just days after the deal was completed and agreed upon. The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition has had the privilege of assisting side by side with Kevin Mortensen and his team since Spring of 2018 to bring Harbor Freight into Sweetwater County. In a previous Press Release in September 2018 it was announced that Harbor Freight had decided to hold off on their decision to open a store here in Rock Springs at Plaza Mall site due concerns with the Chinese Tariffs. Kevin Mortensen, the Plaza Mall Manager had this to say about Harbor Freight “We are thrilled to have Harbor Freight come to Rock Springs. We thank everyone who has helped in making this happen.”

Sweetwater Economic Development Director Kayla McDonald had this to say about the addition to the Plaza Mall Shopping Center, “We are very excited to see a deal come to fruition with Harbor Freight Tools Inc, this will great addition to the Shopping Center as well as Sweetwater County. We are looking forward to working with the company. We are excited to have their business here in Rock Springs. We also appreciate being brought to the table to help assist the Rock Springs Plaza Mall through the process of recruiting Harbor Freight to the area.”

Harbor Freight Tools is the place to go for all of your tool needs. It has been family owned for over 3 decades with the mission to deliver an incredible assortment of great quality tools at the lowest prices. Today HF sells over 7,000 tools and accessories at quality levels that match or exceed competing brands, but at prices that are up to 80% less. HF buys direct from the same factories that supply the expensive brands and pass the savings on to customers.

