Rock Springs Police and Fire respond to fire at Western Wyoming Community College



[email protected] Darrian Mechling ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 29, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department along with the Rock Springs Fire Department responded to a call, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at approximately 6:00 p.m.

The Rock Springs Police Department and Rock Springs Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Western Wyoming Community College, located at 2500 College Drive. Rock Springs Fire arrived on scene with 4 apparatuses and 12 firefighters.

During their investigation, on-campus they noticed a smoke smell originating from the lower levels. Upon further investigation, burned materials were found and a secondary fire suppression sprinkler head flowing freely.

The RSFD minimized the flow and isolated the sprinkler head. Fire personnel remained on scene to assist the Rock Springs Police Department with the investigation and further cleanup of the area.

This case remains under investigation. Wyo4News will update the story as more information becomes available.