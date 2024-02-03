Rock Springs Police Department discover two deceased adults after assault call

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 2, 2024 – At approximately 9:38 a.m. today, the Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to a home on Liberty Drive in Rock Springs in reference to an assault call. Once officers arrived on the scene, they located two deceased adults within the home.

The names of the deceased will not be released at this time. While this is an ongoing investigation, there is no threat to public safety. More information will be released as it becomes available.