Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information from the public on a cold case

Davida Peterson

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 16, 2024 – The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information from the public related to a cold case from 1999. On May 8, 1999, Davida Peterson was working at V-1 Propane in Rock Springs when two armed robbers took her life. Sargent Steve Reekers investigated this case until his retirement, and now Detective Jennifer Saloga is continuing his work.

Sargent Reekers was able to develop persons of interest in this case. These persons of interest have ties to Rock Springs and were never excluded as potential suspects. Detective Saloga believes the missing pieces to this puzzle are likely held within our community and are waiting to be recovered. If you have any information related to this case, please contact Detective Saloga at (307) 352- 1588. Detective Saloga and the Rock Springs Police Department are committed to tracking every potential lead.